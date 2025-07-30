DT
PT
BSF seizes gold pieces worth Rs 44 lakh near India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal  

BSF seizes gold pieces worth Rs 44 lakh near India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal  

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the 11th battalion of BSF's South Bengal frontier seize the gold weighing 439.23 grams in the Baijnathpur area on Tuesday
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:14 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
The BSF on Wednesday said border guards have recovered four gold pieces, worth over Rs 44 lakh, in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the 11th battalion of BSF's South Bengal frontier seized the gold weighing 439.23 grams in the Baijnathpur area on Tuesday.

"The estimated price of the seized consignment is Rs 44.4 lakh," the BSF said in a statement.

The gold was kept in a black packet, hidden in the bushes, approximately 50 metres from the India-Bangladesh border, it said.

The recovered gold has been handed over to the department concerned.

The BSF official appealed to the residents of the border areas that if they get any information related to gold smuggling, they should immediately share it on the 'Seema Sathi' helpline number 14419 or through message.

