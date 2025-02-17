BSF to raise security issues in DG-level talks with Bangladesh
The Border Security Force (BSF) will raise issues regarding attacks on its personnel and Indian civilians, as well as efforts to block fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border, during DG-level talks with Border Guard Bangladesh. The meeting is scheduled from...
Advertisement
The Border Security Force (BSF) will raise issues regarding attacks on its personnel and Indian civilians, as well as efforts to block fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border, during DG-level talks with Border Guard Bangladesh. The meeting is scheduled from February 17-20 at BSF headquarters in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement