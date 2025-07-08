BSF troops bag 38 gold medals at World Police and Fire Games in US

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel bagged 38 gold medals in the World Police and Fire Games – 2025 (WP&FG) held at Alabama in the US, with the force’s total medal tally being 73 including 21 silver and 14 bronze.

A total of 21 BSF personnel had participated in six disciplines at the WP&FG. About 8,500 competitors from 70 countries participated in the games this year. Personnel from other paramilitary and state police forces in India also participated in the games.

The haul of gold medals included 14 in swimming, 12 in athletics, four each in archery and wrestling, three in boxing and one in taekwondo. Silver medals included six each in swimming and athletics, two in archery and one in taekwondo, while the bronze included 11 in swimming and three in athletics.

Director General BSF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, lauded the outstanding performance of BSF athletes and also congratulated the coaches and support staff for their relentless efforts and dedication for this success.

The WPFG is an Olympic-style competition with thousands of athletes representing first responders from different countries across the world. This includes law enforcement, firefighters, officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs. The games are held biennially and typically have about 60 sports.

The games are governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the host city, which this year was Birmingham, and the WP&FG Board of Directors. The first edition of the WP&FG was held in 1985 in San Jose, California. Besides the US, the event has also been conducted in different countries.

The next edition of WP&FG is scheduled to be held at Perth in 2027, while India will host the event in 2017 in Gujarat.