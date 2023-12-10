BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday named nephew Akash Anand as her political successor.

Mayawati made the announcement at a party meet in Lucknow.

Akash Anand is national coordinator of the BSP and his father Anand Kumar, the brother of Mayawati, is party’s national vice-president.

Akash Anand had participated actively in the BSP’s Lok Sabha campaign ahead of 2019 General Election.

He was also seen by Mayawati’s side during the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2019, BSP contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the SP.

The BSP won ten seats and SP 5, while the BJP and allies won 64 of 80 seats in the state.

The rise of another dynast is likely to give the dominant BJP more fodder to attack the Opposition in the run-up to 18th General Election in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made anti-corruption, anti-appeasement and anti-dynasty a major election campaign against the Opposition.

