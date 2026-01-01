Building land banks for afforestation soon after nod to projects: Cabinet Secy

In a major policy move aimed at balancing developmental needs with ecological imperatives, the government has begun building land banks for compensatory afforestation as and when green land is acquired for infrastructure projects.

Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan made the revelation today in an answer to a query by The Tribune on what the government’s top three learnings had been from the decade-old PRAGATI initiative, under which 73 per cent of the 7,735 vexatious issues delaying key projects have been resolved through Central ministerial and Centre-state coordination.

“We learnt that it is important to build up land banks for afforestation. Many a time, when you are using even small tracts of forest land for infrastructure projects, you need to do compensatory afforestation. We have now moved to a system of developing land banks so that the moment a project is sanctioned, we can start planting trees rather than starting to look for a piece of land to afforest after starting the project,” Somanathan said this in the first-ever formal Cabinet Secretary briefing under PM Modi.

The other two learnings from PM Modi-led PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance & Timely Implementation) plan that the Cabinet Secretary listed were: improved quality of detailed project reports and the creation of a 16-ministry PM Gati Shakti interface for geo-spatial data collection and sharing to inform planning. He said improved quality of detailed project reports with more detailing at the time of project planning leads to faster implementation.

While briefing on the 50th PRAGATI review that the PM chaired earlier this week, he said had it not been for the push under the scheme, many landmark projects would have languished for years. “The Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project had been approved in March 1994, but moved just 40 percent in June 2015 when it was taken up under PRAGATI, 21 years after its inception. Had the project continued at the same pace as before, it would have concluded in 2039, but we commissioned it in June this year. Likewise, the Navi Mumbai International Airport would have been completed in 2027 had it been allowed to move at the old pace. But it was speeded up under PRAGATI and commissioned on December 25, 2025,” he said.

He said the PM reviewed 382 out of the more than 3,300 projects, worth Rs 85 lakh crore, that were handled under PRAGATI. These projects involved 7735 issues of which 7156 have been resolved. In 35 per cent cases, land acquisition was the challenge; in 20 per cent it was environment and forest clearance and in 18 per cent right of way issues stalled projects.

Secretary coordination in the Cabinet Secretariat Manoj Govil said forest clearance timelines had been reduced from 600 to 75 days. “Process reforms have been initiated and now forest inspectors accompany the teams at the start of project assessment to ensure minimal damage to forest lands,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link was the most vexed issue PRAGATI platform had faced and resolved followed by the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Of the 382 PRAGATI projects, 114 pertain to the Roadways ministry and 109 to the Railways.

When asked if the land acquisition law would be amended considering land acquisition is the top contributor to stalled projects, Somanathan said there was no such plan.