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Home / India / Bullet train likely to be operational by May 2027: Vaishnaw

Bullet train likely to be operational by May 2027: Vaishnaw

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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India's first indigenous bullet train is likely to start being tested by May or June next year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.Speaking to reporters in a post Cabinet meeting press conference, he informed that the testing would continue for two to four months, after which the high-speed train would be inaugurated.

Vaishnaw said construction work on the project was moving ahead at a fast pace and the Surat-Vapi section is expected to be completed by December this year.

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The minister informed that the first body frame of the bullet train had recently been completed and sent for a squeeze test.

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"By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of two to four months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself," he said.

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