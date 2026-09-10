Bullet train likely to be operational by May 2027: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said construction work on the project was moving ahead at a fast pace and the Surat-Vapi section is expected to be completed by December this year.

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The minister informed that the first body frame of the bullet train had recently been completed and sent for a squeeze test.

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"By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of two to four months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself," he said.