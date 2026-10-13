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Home / India / Bullet train project clears structural hurdle as 14 portal beams installed over Delhi-Mumbai line

Bullet train project clears structural hurdle as 14 portal beams installed over Delhi-Mumbai line

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The alignment also crosses the Delhi–Mumbai Rajdhani main line diagonally, necessitating specialised engineering solutions to meet structural and operational safety requirements.
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In a major breakthrough for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, all 14 portal beams over the Delhi–Mumbai Rajdhani main line in Vadodara have been successfully launched, clearing a critical structural hurdle for the construction of the high-speed rail viaduct across one of the country’s busiest railway corridors.

The beams have been strategically constructed along the Vadodara stretch, where the Bullet Train alignment crosses multiple operational railway lines. Their completion clears a major structural requirement for launching the 40-metre composite girders over the Rajdhani main line and advancing the elevated corridor through this critical section.

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The approximately 8.3-km Vadodara stretch passes through a densely developed urban and railway environment, where the bullet train alignment crosses five Railways lines, including two main lines. The alignment also crosses the Delhi–Mumbai Rajdhani main line diagonally, necessitating specialised engineering solutions to meet structural and operational safety requirements.

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To overcome these complex constraints, 14 portal beams have been constructed at strategic locations over the Rajdhani main line. Of these, 10 are located between the Vadodara bullet train station and Vishwamitri railway station towards the Surat end, while the remaining four are situated between Vadodara railway station and Chhayapuri railway station towards the Ahmedabad end.

The portal beams will serve as the structural framework for the bullet train viaduct through this challenging section. Following their completion, composite girders spanning approximately 40 metres will be launched over the 14 portal beams at the Rajdhani main line crossing. At the remaining portal beam locations, the Span-by-Span (SBS) launching method will be adopted to facilitate further construction of the elevated viaduct.

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Given the restricted working space and the need to protect operational railway infrastructure, the portal beams were constructed using the cast-in-situ method, rather than conventional precast launching techniques. Each completed portal beam weighs approximately 1,500 tonnes and measures around 37 metres in length, four metres in width and four metres in height. Its construction requires approximately 590 cubic metres of concrete, while the reinforcement cage alone weighs around 55 tonnes.

Notably, India’s first bullet train service will commence operations on the Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor from August next year. The remaining stretches of the 508-km corridor will be commissioned in phases as construction advances.

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