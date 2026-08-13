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Home / India / Bullets to stage: Surrendered women Naxalites of Bastar walk the ramp on Handloom Day

Bullets to stage: Surrendered women Naxalites of Bastar walk the ramp on Handloom Day

Ten former Maoist cadres showcase Chhattisgarh's weaving heritage at Raipur event celebrating their transformation

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:24 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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One of the surrendered women Naxal cadres walks the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur on Thursday.
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Chhattisgarh's Bastar, once in the news for Naxal violence, on Thursday scripted a new story of self-renewal and hope when surrendered women Maoist cadres took the ramp to mark the celebrations of National Handloom Day.

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The celebrations in Raipur saw erstwhile women Naxals walk on the stage at a state government event and display the rich weaving heritage of Chhattisgarh, which is famous worldwide for its Kosa silk fabric.

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The Naxal cadres, state officials said, rehearsed for days before they could take the ramp in full glare of influencers and top state leadership.

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They donned the rich attire of their state and told the powerful story of their own transformation from cadres engaged in violence and wielding weapons to equal partners in the shared heritage and legacy of the state they come from.

All the women who walked the ramp at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur were once part of anti-establishment operations, wielding guns and bullets and waging a war against the state.

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The unique catwalk demonstrated yet another aspect of the government's campaign to eliminate Left Wing Extremism violence and truly mainstream surrendered cadres.

Top Chhattisgarh government sources told The Tribune that ten women cadres, once dreaded in Bastar, took the ramp in a show of self-pride and transformation.

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