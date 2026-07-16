The prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of Bunty Yadav was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Bihar's Patna district on Thursday, officials said.

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The accused, identified as Ravish, had been absconding since the alleged abduction of Yadav on July 6.

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Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said that on the basis of a tip-off, police mounted surveillance at several river ghats after receiving information that Ravish was travelling by boat and heading to Nepal.

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"When he reached one of the ghats and was intercepted, he opened fire at the police. One of the bullets fired by him hit a police vehicle," Sharma said.

Police retaliated, injuring Ravish in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is out of danger, the SSP said.

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The firearm allegedly used by the accused during the exchange of fire has been seized, and further legal action will be taken after his treatment, he said.

Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted on July 6. His decomposed body was recovered from the Athmalgola area of Patna on July 12.

The SSP said the kidnapping and murder appeared to be linked to a rivalry for supremacy between gangs involved in the illegal liquor trade.

"Ravish had previously been jailed in connection with liquor-related cases, and differences between him and another person are believed to have triggered the incident," he said.

Police said four other persons were also involved in the case, and efforts are underway to arrest them.