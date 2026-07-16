DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Bunty Yadav kidnapping-murder: Prime accused injured in police encounter in Bihar's Patna

Bunty Yadav kidnapping-murder: Prime accused injured in police encounter in Bihar's Patna

Prime accused Ravish allegedly opened fire while trying to flee towards Nepal; police suspect killing linked to illicit liquor rivalry

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 03:52 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of Bunty Yadav was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Bihar's Patna district on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Ravish, had been absconding since the alleged abduction of Yadav on July 6.

Advertisement

Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said that on the basis of a tip-off, police mounted surveillance at several river ghats after receiving information that Ravish was travelling by boat and heading to Nepal.

Advertisement

"When he reached one of the ghats and was intercepted, he opened fire at the police. One of the bullets fired by him hit a police vehicle," Sharma said.

Police retaliated, injuring Ravish in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is out of danger, the SSP said.

Advertisement

The firearm allegedly used by the accused during the exchange of fire has been seized, and further legal action will be taken after his treatment, he said.

Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted on July 6. His decomposed body was recovered from the Athmalgola area of Patna on July 12.

The SSP said the kidnapping and murder appeared to be linked to a rivalry for supremacy between gangs involved in the illegal liquor trade.

"Ravish had previously been jailed in connection with liquor-related cases, and differences between him and another person are believed to have triggered the incident," he said.

Police said four other persons were also involved in the case, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts