Thieves struck at the Delhi residence of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom on Saturday while she was away in Meghalaya attending a marathon event at Sohra, officials said.

Kom informed the marathon organisers that she had received news of a break-in at her house in the national capital while she was in the Northeastern state for the event.

Details of the stolen items and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, they said.

Kom, who hails from Manipur, is among India’s most decorated athletes.