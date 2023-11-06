Bus falls off overbridge in Rajasthan, four dead

Jaipur, November 6
A bus fell on railway tracks from an overbridge in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Monday, leaving four people dead and 27 others injured, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Bajran Sign said the bus was on its way to Udaipur from Haridwar when the incident occurred at 2.15 am.
The bus driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident. The bus fell on railway tracks.
The track was blocked for train movement.
