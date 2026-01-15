DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bus gutted in fire in MP’s Raisen, 40 passengers escape unhurt

Bus gutted in fire in MP’s Raisen, 40 passengers escape unhurt

Passengers claim repeated calls to the transport company’s office went unanswered for hours

article_Author
PTI
Raisen (MP), Updated At : 01:48 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

40 passengers escaped unhurt after a private bus they were travelling in caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district early on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near a roadside eatery at Bamhori under Sultanpur police station limits, located 40 km from the district headquarters, when the passengers were heading to Rewa from Indore.

Advertisement

The blaze started suddenly in the rear wheel of the bus and engulfed the entire vehicle within 20 minutes, Sultanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Singh said, adding that none of the passengers initially noticed the fire.

Advertisement

The driver of a truck following the bus spotted the flames, overtook the vehicle, forced it to stop on the Jabalpur-Jaipur highway around 2 am, and shouted to alert its driver, he said.

Panic broke out after passengers were warned, and those sleeping on berths were hurriedly woken up, the SHO said.

Advertisement

All passengers managed to get out safely, but the bus and their belongings were completely gutted, he said.

Passengers Santosh Kushwaha and Irfan Khan said several travellers lost valuable items in the fire and questioned how the losses would be compensated.

They claimed that repeated calls to the transport company’s office went unanswered for hours.

Another bus of the same company arrived on the route on Thursday morning, after which the stranded passengers were sent to their destination, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts