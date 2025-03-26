DT
Home / India / Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai

Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai

No one hurt in the accident
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:55 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
A bus hit film actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday, an official said, adding that nobody was injured in the accident.

A video showing the high-end car, with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's red bus behind it went viral on social media.

Sources said Aishwarya was not in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind.

The video shows the car, which apparently did not suffer any major damage due to the bump from the bus, speeding off a while later.

