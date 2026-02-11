DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Dehradun; mother among 4 booked

Businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Dehradun; mother among 4 booked

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am outside a temple in Tibetan Market

article_Author
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 08:27 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 42-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two scooter-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said, adding that the wife of the deceased has alleged her mother-in-law's role in the incident.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, had a family dispute and her mother, Bina Sharma, had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court, citing a threat to her life from the deceased.

Advertisement

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 am outside a temple in the Tibetan Market, when Arjun Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Vasant Vihar area, was about to get into his car to go home after coming out of the stadium after playing tennis as usual.

Advertisement

Kumar said that two assailants on a scooter opened fire on Sharma. He was taken to Doon Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the deceased's wife, Abhilasha Sharma, has submitted a complaint, suspecting four people, including her mother-in-law, of murdering her husband.

Advertisement

In the complaint, Abhilasha stated that Bina Sharma had financial dealings with Vinod Uniyal, his wife, Sangeeta Uniyal and Dr Ajay Khanna, owner of SK Memorial Hospital, which her husband, the deceased, opposed, and that she had a dispute with her mother over this issue.

In her complaint, Abhilasha expressed suspicion that these individuals had her husband murdered due to this dispute.

Police stated that based on the complaint, they have registered a case.

This is the second murder in Dehradun city in just 10 days. Previously, on February 2, a man allegedly murdered a 22-year-old woman by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in Machhi Bazaar.

Taking the incident seriously, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Rajiv Swaroop, inspected the scene and directed the Dehradun SSP to arrest the murderers and develop a concrete strategy to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts