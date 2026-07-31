A businessman was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Friday in this district, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Ivan Richard Mascarenhas, they said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Church Road in Kundapur town of Udupi district.

Advertisement

Police said Mascarenhas sustained gunshot injuries and was found dead near his car. The incident came to light in the early hours, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation.

Advertisement

Efforts are on to identify and trace the assailants, with investigators probing the case from multiple angles, a senior police officer said.