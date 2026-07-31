DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Businessman shot dead in Karnataka's Udupi district

Businessman shot dead in Karnataka's Udupi district

Police said the deceased, Ivan Richard Mascarenhas, sustained gunshot injuries and was found dead near his car

article_Author
PTI
Udupi (Karnataka), Updated At : 05:06 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

A businessman was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Friday in this district, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Ivan Richard Mascarenhas, they said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Church Road in Kundapur town of Udupi district.

Advertisement

Police said Mascarenhas sustained gunshot injuries and was found dead near his car. The incident came to light in the early hours, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation.

Advertisement

Efforts are on to identify and trace the assailants, with investigators probing the case from multiple angles, a senior police officer said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts