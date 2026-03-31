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Home / India / ‘Buying democracy’: TMC accuse BJP as Bengal polls intensify

‘Buying democracy’: TMC accuse BJP as Bengal polls intensify

In a post on X , The TMC took a dig at the BJP’s campaign, saying it seems to rely on money power to win votes

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:48 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress party workers hold an election rally for Kamarhati Assembly constituency, in North 24 Parganas. Image credits/ANI
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With the political temperature rising ahead of the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters while targeting each other. The TMC has accused the BJP of attempting to “buy democracy” through cash-for-votes, further intensifying the political battle.

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In a post on X , The TMC took a dig at the BJP’s campaign, saying it seems to rely on money power to win votes, joking, “Main baarish kar doon paise ki, jo tu ho jaaye meri.”

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In contrast, TMC said it is reaching out to voters with a “report card,” highlighting its work in governance, development, and public welfare.

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The party alleged, that the BJP is presenting a “Rate Card”, distributing cash bundles in an attempt to influence voters. The party further claimed that a BJP leader, Lakshman Chandra Ghorui, was caught “red-handed” distributing money, calling it a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“We are going to the people of Bengal with our Report Card, of work done, development delivered and lives touched.  @BJP4India is going to the people with their Rate Card, bundles of cash to buy votes,” the party said in its post.

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The TMC further alleged that the BJP has tried multiple tactics to tilt the electoral playing field—ranging from deleting legitimate Bengali voters to introducing fake voters from other states, deploying central forces excessively, and compromising the neutrality of the Election Commission. According to the TMC, these efforts have failed to produce the desired political advantage for the BJP.

“Even after deleting lakhs of legitimate Bengali voters, even after trying to stuff fake voters from other states, even after deploying their full battalion of Central Forces, even after turning the Election Commission into their obedient B-team, they have failed to get the desired outcome,” TMC alleged.

“Having failed to win the trust of the people, they are now trying to buy it,” the TMC asserted, framing the alleged cash distribution as a desperate attempt to sway voters.

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