By suspending 150 MPs from Parliament, government has shut voice of 60% Indians: Rahul Gandhi

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

The opposition INDIA bloc on Friday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the suspension of 146 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session and called on people to unite to save democracy in the country.

The protest, which was organised under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of Left parties, DMK, NCP, SP, NC, TMC, JMM, RJD and other members of the opposition coalition.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said the leaders of INDIA parties had come together as democracy is under threat under the BJP government.

"When all unite, Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...The more you try to crush us, the more we will rise. We are fighting unitedly to save the country and democracy," he said.

Gandhi said opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

"The more hatred the BJP spreads, the more love and brotherhood INDIA parties will spread," he said.

"By shunting out 150 MPs from Parliament, the government has shut out the voice of 60 per cent Indians," he said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, TMC's Mausam Noor, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, Revolutionary Socialist Party's NK Premachandran and SP's ST Hasan were among the leaders present at the protest.

