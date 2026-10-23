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Home / India / Byelection for MP Rajya Sabha seat on November 12

Byelection for MP Rajya Sabha seat on November 12

Seat fell vacant after Union MoS resigned

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:42 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday announced a special intensive voter enrolment drive. Image credit/iStock
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The byelection for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 12. The seat had fallen vacant on October 14 after the resignation of Union MoS L Murugan.

The last date of filing nominations is November 2 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 5, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The polling will take place on November 12 and the result will be announced on the same day. The byelection will be notified on October 26.

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Murugan’s resignation had initially given rise to speculations that there could be a Cabinet reshuffle in the offing.

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