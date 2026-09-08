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Home / India / Election Commission announces bypolls in Nandigram, five other seats on October 6

Election Commission announces bypolls in Nandigram, five other seats on October 6

2 Assembly segments in West Bengal, 2 in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Puducherry and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Assam

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls to five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, with polling scheduled for October 6 and counting on October 9.In West Bengal, bypolls will be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar. Nandigram was vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after he chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated former CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the recently held Assembly elections.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir resigned as MLA. Kabir had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 Assembly poll.

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In Tamil Nadu, bypolls will be held in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) constituencies, which were won by AIADMK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, respectively. The two legislators later resigned after backing CM Vijay’s TVK government in a floor test and joining the ruling party.

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In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady Assembly seat was vacated by CM and All-India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy. He had won from Thattanchavady and Mangalam, and chose to retain the latter.

The EC said the model code of conduct had come into force with immediate effect in the districts concerned.

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The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam was vacated by Pradyut Bordoloi, who won the constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bordoloi later joined the BJP and won the Dispur Assembly seat in the recent state elections.

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