CA found dead in Delhi hotel bought helium cylinder online to suffocate himself

A 25-year-old CA found dead in central Delhi hotel had bought a helium cylinder online from a firm based in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to commit suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Dheeraj Kansal, who worked as a chartered accountant in a company in Haryana's Gurugram, was found dead in his room on Monday morning. He killed himself by inhaling helium gas, an officer said.

Kansal had reportedly bought a 2 kg helium gas cylinder from an e-commerce website.

"He had checked into the guest house around July 24 and had raised a query regarding the availability of helium gas at an e-commerce website. He then bought it and got it delivered at the location of the guest house," the officer said.

A bill of purchase was found in his room, he said.

According to the officer, Kansal switched on the nozzle of the gas cylinder, tightly wrapped a plastic around his face and neck, and inserted the pipe inside the plastic.

In a note he left behind, Kansal revealed he felt alone since his father died in 2003. He was all of four then with no siblings. After his father's death, his mother married someone else and he was raised by his grandparents in Mangolpuri.

At the time of his death, he was living in a paying guest house in Mehrauli.

Before he killed himself, Kansal wrote about his suicide on social media. His family saw the post and tried to contact him, but he had his phone switched off.

The suicide note, written in English and kept in his left pocket, read, "I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn't see my post on social media in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this."

Kansal was supposed to check out of his Janpath hotel on Monday morning, but when staff noticed that his room was locked from inside for an extended period, they alerted the police.

A team from the Barakhamba police station broke open the door, and found a helium gas cylinder connected to a pipe.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," Kansal wrote in the note. His body was received by his uncle and cousins after a post-mortem.

The officer said helium inhalation is highly fatal for it leads to a lack of oxygen in the body.