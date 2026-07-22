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Home / India / Cab driver 'diverts' airport-bound cab, 'sexually assaults' airline crew member in Hyderabad

Cab driver 'diverts' airport-bound cab, 'sexually assaults' airline crew member in Hyderabad

Accused arrested and remanded to judicial custody after victim lodged a complaint with the RGIA Police Outpost

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:13 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an airline cabin crew member while she was on her way to the airport here, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.

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However, the cab driver diverted the car on the way to the airport to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, a police official said.

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The victim lodged a complaint with RGIA Police Outpost, who registered a case and during the course of the investigation identified the accused and arrested and remanded him to judicial custody, the official added.

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