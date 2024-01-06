Cabinet approves Rs 4,797-crore ‘Prithvi Vigyan’ scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the overarching scheme ‘Prithvi Vigyan (PRITHVI)’ of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, for implementation during the period from 2021-26 at an overall cost of Rs 4,797 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to name the Ayodhya airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The PRITHVI scheme encompasses five ongoing sub-schemes namely: Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services; Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology; Polar Science and Cryosphere Research; Seismology and Geosciences; and Research, Education, Training and Outreach.

The major objectives of the PRITHVI scheme are augmentation and sustenance of long-term observations of the atmosphere, ocean, geosphere, cryosphere and solid earth to record the vital signs of the earth system and change.

It will also ensure development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean and climate hazards and understanding the science of climate change.

In addition, the scheme will also focus on exploration of polar and high seas regions. The scheme will also encourage development of technology for exploration and sustainable harnessing of oceanic resources for societal applications.