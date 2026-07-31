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Home / India / Cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme for 5 years with total outlay of over Rs 3.15 lakh crore

Cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme for 5 years with total outlay of over Rs 3.15 lakh crore

Under PM-KISAN scheme, each eligible farmer family receives annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:54 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. ANI file
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The Union Cabinet on Friday approved extension of the PM-KISAN scheme for the next five years till the 2030-31 fiscal with an outlay of Rs 3,15,614 crore.

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Launched on February 24, 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at providing assured income support to farmers nationwide.

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Under the scheme, each eligible farmer family receives annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000. This is disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts.

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Briefing the media, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet has extended the PM-KISAN scheme for five years till 2030-31. The total outlay stands at Rs 3,15,614 crore.

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