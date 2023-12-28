 Cabinet approves inking of migration pact with Italy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Cabinet approves inking of migration pact with Italy

Cabinet approves inking of migration pact with Italy

Cabinet approves inking of migration pact with Italy

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the proposal of the Ministry of External affairs to sign and ratify the migration and mobility agreement between India and Italy, which would enhance people-to-people contact, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides.

The agreement locks-in the current Italian visa regime, including mechanisms for post study opportunities, internships, professional trainings assuring an advantage for India under the existing labour mobility pathways under the Flows Decree.

Nod to consulate general in Auckland

  • The Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the proposal to open a Consulate General of India in Auckland, New Zealand
  • The Consulate General in Auckland will help increase India’s diplomatic footprint in view of its increasing global engagement. The consulate is likely to be opened within 12 months

Under the pact, Indian students wishing to gather initial professional experience, after completing academic or vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months.

The Italian side has detailed provisions related to professional training, extracurricular internships and curricular internships which allow Indian students trainees to gain experience in Italian skill training standards.

For workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 non-seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree (total reserved quota stands at 12,000 for non-seasonal workers). Additionally, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under current Flows Decree (total reserved quota stands at 8,000 for seasonal workers).

Under the Flows Decree, Italian side has offered incremental re­served quotas for both seasonal and non-seasonal workers from 2023-2025.

Additionally, the agreement formalises joint working on fur­thering mobility pathways between India and Italy through agreements on youth mobility and facilitation of recruitment of Indian qualified professionals in the healthcare and medical services sectors which will be discussed under the Joint Working Group.

To enhance people-to-people contact

The agreement, once signed and ratified, will enhance people-to-people contact, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals, and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

6
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

7
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

10
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All