Cabinet approves inking of migration pact with Italy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the proposal of the Ministry of External affairs to sign and ratify the migration and mobility agreement between India and Italy, which would enhance people-to-people contact, foster mobility of students, skilled workers, business people and young professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two sides.

The agreement locks-in the current Italian visa regime, including mechanisms for post study opportunities, internships, professional trainings assuring an advantage for India under the existing labour mobility pathways under the Flows Decree.

Nod to consulate general in Auckland The Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the proposal to open a Consulate General of India in Auckland, New Zealand

The Consulate General in Auckland will help increase India’s diplomatic footprint in view of its increasing global engagement. The consulate is likely to be opened within 12 months

Under the pact, Indian students wishing to gather initial professional experience, after completing academic or vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months.

The Italian side has detailed provisions related to professional training, extracurricular internships and curricular internships which allow Indian students trainees to gain experience in Italian skill training standards.

For workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 non-seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree (total reserved quota stands at 12,000 for non-seasonal workers). Additionally, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under current Flows Decree (total reserved quota stands at 8,000 for seasonal workers).

Under the Flows Decree, Italian side has offered incremental re­served quotas for both seasonal and non-seasonal workers from 2023-2025.

Additionally, the agreement formalises joint working on fur­thering mobility pathways between India and Italy through agreements on youth mobility and facilitation of recruitment of Indian qualified professionals in the healthcare and medical services sectors which will be discussed under the Joint Working Group.

To enhance people-to-people contact

