Cabinet approves MSP funding of Rs 1,700 crore for cotton farmers

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved minimum support price (MSP) funding of Rs 1,718.56 crore to Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for the cotton season 2023-24.

Advertisement

The decision taken by the panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to provide direct price support to cotton farmers across the country.

Advertisement

Cotton remains one of India’s most vital cash crops, sustaining the livelihoods of approximately 60 lakh farmers and supporting 400-500 lakh people engaged in allied activities, including processing, trade, and textiles.

Advertisement

“During the 2023-24 cotton season, the area under cultivation was estimated at 114.47 lakh hectares, with production pegged at 325.22 lakh bales, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global cotton output,” the government said.

The Centre fixes MSP for seed cotton (kapas) based on the recommendations of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The MSP operations are undertaken to safeguard the interests of cotton farmers, particularly during periods when market prices fall below MSP.

Advertisement

“These interventions play a crucial role in stabilising cotton prices, preventing distress sales, and ensuring remunerative returns to farmers. By enhancing inclusivity in agricultural markets, MSP operations contribute significantly to the economic security of cotton-growing communities,” it said.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan has emphasised a “farmer-first” approach to cotton, focusing on increasing productivity, enhancing quality, and ensuring remunerative MSP for domestic cotton farmers.

As of early 2026, the government has increased MSP for medium-staple cotton to Rs 7,710 per quintal and long-staple cotton to Rs 8,110 per quintal for the 2025-26 season.

The minister has also bated for making India self-reliant in high-quality cotton production by 2047, ensuring farmers receive high returns and the domestic industry receives quality raw material.

“MSP operations motivate cotton farmers across the country to sustain their interest in cotton cultivation and help make India Aatmanirbhar in quality cotton,” he added.

The government has designated CCI as the central nodal agency for undertaking MSP operations in cotton. CCI procures cotton from farmers without any quantitative ceiling, whenever market prices fall below MSP levels, thereby providing an assured safety net to farmers

As part of its preparedness, CCI has established a robust procurement network across all 11 major cotton-growing states, with over 508 procurement centres operational in 152 districts, ensuring seamless and accessible procurement for farmers, the government said.

Further, CCI has also undertaken several technology-driven and farmer-centric initiatives to enhance the efficiency and transparency of MSP operations.