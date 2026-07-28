Cabinet approves proposal to grant compensation to legal heir of persons die in police custody

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the proposal regarding granting of compensation to the legal heir(s)/next of kin of persons who die in police custody. The compensation will be provided as per the existing jail policy.

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However, compensation shall not be admissible in cases of natural deaths, including deaths due to illness, in cases where the death occurs during an escape from police custody or due to any natural disaster or calamity while the person is in police custody.

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In cases of unnatural deaths in police custody, compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh shall be paid to the legal heir(s) or next of kin of the deceased.

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This compensation will be applicable where the death occurs due to a quarrel among detained or arrested persons while in police custody, torture or beating by police staff, suicide committed in police custody, or negligence in duty by police officers or officials.

The compensation shall be admissible only after the negligence is established in an inquiry conducted by a Magistrate under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

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Furthermore, in case of death due to torture/ beating by police, at least 50 per cent of the compensation paid shall be deducted from the salary of the erring officer or official.

If there are more than one erring officer or official, the ratio of amount to be deducted from their salaries shall be determined by the Director General of Police, Haryana, keeping in view the responsibility attributable to them individually.