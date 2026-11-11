Noida, Greater Noida commute to get easier as Cabinet approves Rs 2,390-cr metro rail link

Commuting across Noida and Greater Noida will get easier, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approving a new metro line to ease congestion.

Noida and Greater Noida are among India's fastest-growing planned cities and have become major residential and commercial hubs, prompting the Cabinet to expand metro connectivity.

“Their combined population grew more than three times from 7.39 lakh in 2011 to an estimated 24.7 lakh (as per masterplan) in 2021. To address growing demand, the Cabinet has approved the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 04.

“The proposed Aqua Line extension is an 8.5-km elevated corridor with five new stations, linking Noida and Greater Noida West to the Delhi Metro through an interchange at Noida Sector 61,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

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The project is to be completed in four years at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore.

Commenting on the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida! The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro.

“Key advantages include easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs, less congestion, shorter commutes and a major boost to connectivity and ease of living,” the PM said.

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The new line aims to integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall and office space, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 04, IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector 73.

It will also connect major multinational companies and IT hubs, including the Tech Mahindra office, TCL Tech office at Noida Sector 60, Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector 73 and Golden I office and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4.

Educational institutions such as Delhi Public School at Noida Sector 122 and healthcare facilities, including Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 70, Cloud9 Hospital at Noida Sector 51 and Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 62, are also among the locations listed.

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Major residential societies to benefit include Cleo County Residencies at Noida Sector 122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 at Greater Noida Sector 4.