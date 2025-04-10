Cabinet clears irrigation scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday okayed a water irrigation scheme, titled Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM), as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2025-2026, with an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

The scheme aims to modernise the irrigation water-supply network by delivering water from existing canals or other sources to designated clusters.

According to official sources, it will create a robust back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation, enabling farmers to access irrigation water through underground pressurised pipelines up to the farm gate — covering up to one hectare.

Projects will be made sustainable through Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to Water User Societies (WUS), which will be responsible for managing irrigation assets.

These societies will receive hand-holding support for five years, including linkage with existing economic entities such as Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) or Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Officials added that the initiative is also expected to attract young people to farming by promoting modern irrigation methods.