Cabinet Committee on Security discusses global security situation, supply chain constraints

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with a group of senior ministers the prevailing global security situation and how to maintain supply chain uninterrupted despite conflicts in different zones, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

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The extended Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by the prime minister, was attended by permanent members - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and special invitees - Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, official sources said.

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It is understood that a comprehensive discussion was held regarding ongoing global conflicts, their security implications, and the resulting disruptions to India's imports and supply chains - most of which transit through these conflict zones.

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The safety of Indian citizens in conflict zones and the protection of seafarers were also reviewed in detail during the two-hour-long meeting at the Parliament House complex, according to sources.

The ministers gave presentations on their respective ministries and steps taken by them to ensure uninterrupted import of all goods, including petroleum, natural gas and fertilisers, they said.

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Global political situation is believed to have been discussed at the meeting, which was called at short notice, sources said.

The prime minister is learnt to have given certain directions to the ministers to ensure the safety of Indians, India's economic interests and find ways to the supply chain hindrance.