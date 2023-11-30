Cabinet extends fast-track special courts for 3 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of centrally-sponsored fast track special Court (FTSCs) for further three years from April this year to March 2026.

The decision taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has a financial implication of Rs 1,952.23 crore (Rs 1,207.24 crore as central share to be funded from Nirbhaya Fund and Rs. 744.99 crore as state share), an official release said.

Designed as dedicated courts, FTSCs are expected to ensure swift dispensation of justice, offering quick relief to victims while strengthening the deterrence framework for sexual offenders. The Union of India formulated a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in August 2019 to establish FTSCs for timely disposal of rape and the POCSO Act cases.

