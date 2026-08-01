Cabinet extends PM-KISAN scheme for five years with Rs 3.15L crore outlay

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Under the PM-KISAN scheme, timely and transparent income support is provided to eligible farmer families through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, enabling farmers to increase agricultural investment and strengthen their livelihood.

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore had been transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts through 23 instalments under the scheme.

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Under the 23rd instalment, more than 9.49 crore farmers benefited, with over Rs 18,984 crore released, he said. Vaishnaw added that many farmers had reported an improvement in their agricultural income and a reduction in dependence on informal credit.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved an expanded Khelo India scheme and enhanced assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), with a combined outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31, reaffirming the government’s commitment to harnessing the power of sports for youth development and nation-building. The approved outlay is nearly eight times that of the previous Khelo India scheme.

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The revamped scheme is designed to create a seamless pathway for every talented young Indian -- from school playgrounds and village sports fields to the Olympic podium. It seeks to ensure that no sporting talent is left undiscovered because of geography, economic background or lack of opportunity.

Aligned with the vision of the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme integrates sports with education, fitness, technology and high-performance training while laying a strong foundation for India’s long-term sporting ambitions, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the country’s bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

To complement the revamped Khelo India scheme, the government has also approved a strengthened assistance scheme for NSFs for the period 2026-31.

The scheme will support Indian athletes and teams through funding for coaching, sports science, modern equipment, international exposure, coaching camps, engagement of foreign experts and participation in major international competitions. It will also support sports cooperation with countries of the Global South and promote India’s indigenous sports internationally.