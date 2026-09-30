Cabinet hikes Rabi MSPs for 2027-28: Safflower gets highest increase of Rs 675/quintal

The Centre on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season, with safflower receiving the highest hike of Rs 675 per quintal.

It said the increase is aimed at ensuring remunerative prices for farmers and encouraging crop diversification.

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Rapeseed and mustard received the second-highest increase of Rs 413 per quintal, taking its MSP to Rs 6,613 per quintal. The MSP for lentil (masur) has been raised by Rs 390 to Rs 7,390 per quintal, a statement said.

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The MSP for barley has been increased by Rs 136 to Rs 2,286 per quintal, while gram has received a hike of Rs 83 to Rs 5,958 per quintal. Wheat, the principal Rabi cereal, has seen the smallest increase of Rs 25, taking its MSP to Rs 2,610 per quintal.

The government said the revised MSPs are in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement to fix MSPs at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

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"The expected margin over production cost is 106% for wheat, 96% for rapeseed and mustard, 92% for lentil, 59% for gram, 58% for barley and 50% for safflower," the statement noted.

The government has also highlighted higher MSPs for pulses and oilseeds as part of efforts to promote crops other than cereals and encourage diversification.

According to official data, wheat procurement during 2014-15 to 2025-26 stood at 3,715 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), compared with 2,254 LMT during 2004-05 to 2013-14. Procurement of six Rabi crops rose to 3,921 LMT during 2014-15 to 2025-26 from 2,302 LMT in the earlier period.

The MSP amount paid to wheat growers during 2014-15 to 2025-26 was Rs 7.31 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.56 lakh crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14, it said.

"For farmers growing the six Rabi crops, the corresponding amount increased to Rs 8.36 lakh crore from Rs 2.65 lakh crore," the statement added.