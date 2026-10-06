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Home / India / Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi for 'nation first over family first' politics

Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi for 'nation first over family first' politics

Vaishnaw says 10-point resolution lauds Modi’s 25 years as head of government, decisive leadership, security and reforms

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:43 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file
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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years as head of government and championing the politics of “nation first” over “family first”.

Speaking just metres away from Akashvani Bhavan, where Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition MPs were sitting in a dharna against the Chief Election Commissioner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution hailed the Prime Minister for his historic 25-year term as head of government, first in Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India.

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Vaishnaw said Modi’s rule was a sign of the maturity of Indian democracy and that the repeated mandates given to him by the people were a signal of their abiding trust.

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“The 25-year service record of Narendra Modi is a sign of vibrant Indian democracy where a person from a humble background rose to become Prime Minister,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the 10-point resolution lauded Modi for decisive leadership amid global crises such as Covid and the West Asia war, strengthening internal and external security, lifting India’s self-pride and self-reliance, besides boosting reforms.

Vaishnaw said the resolution also noted how Modi brought the “nation first” approach to politics at a time when past governments were captive to the “family first” approach.

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“Some entitled families think ruling in India is their right,” Vaishnaw said, as the Opposition intensified its offensive against the Election Commission and demanded the resignation of the CEC, alleging voter theft.

Vaishnaw said some people considered that politics was their entitlement.

“PM Modi injected the idiom of service in politics. Heritage of India is being hailed all over the world,” he said, adding that the Cabinet gave Modi a standing ovation, citing 36 awards conferred on the Prime Minister by different nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years as head of government on Wednesday.

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