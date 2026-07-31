DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Cabinet reshuffle likely after Aug 15: Athawale

Cabinet reshuffle likely after Aug 15: Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment welcomes the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. PTI file
Advertisement

NDA ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place after August 15.

Advertisement

“We believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a decision on the crucial Cabinet reshuffle after August 15. Of course, some ministers will come and some will go. Although I do not have any further information in this regard, the exercise is likely to be carried out in August,” he told The Tribune on the sidelines of an event here.

Advertisement

A possible Union Cabinet reshuffle continues to be the subject of intense political speculation, with reports of meetings involving senior leaders, including Amit Shah. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been made by the government.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also welcomed the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.

“He is a senior BJP leader who has been active in Karnataka politics for many years and possesses extensive ministerial and parliamentary experience. He is the best fit for the job,” Athawale said.

Advertisement

Asked whether Devendra Fadnavis was being considered for a role in the Union Cabinet, Athawale said the Maharashtra Chief Minister had made it clear that he was content serving the people of his state.

“These are mere speculations. Fadnavis has clarified that he has no plans to move to Delhi. He is doing a good job in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Republican Party of India (A) president also defended the passage of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, saying that the national song, Vande Mataram, had served as an awakening force, a unifying rallying cry and a powerful symbol of resistance during India’s freedom movement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts