Cabinet reshuffle likely after Aug 15: Athawale

NDA ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place after August 15.

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“We believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a decision on the crucial Cabinet reshuffle after August 15. Of course, some ministers will come and some will go. Although I do not have any further information in this regard, the exercise is likely to be carried out in August,” he told The Tribune on the sidelines of an event here.

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A possible Union Cabinet reshuffle continues to be the subject of intense political speculation, with reports of meetings involving senior leaders, including Amit Shah. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been made by the government.

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The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also welcomed the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.

“He is a senior BJP leader who has been active in Karnataka politics for many years and possesses extensive ministerial and parliamentary experience. He is the best fit for the job,” Athawale said.

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Asked whether Devendra Fadnavis was being considered for a role in the Union Cabinet, Athawale said the Maharashtra Chief Minister had made it clear that he was content serving the people of his state.

“These are mere speculations. Fadnavis has clarified that he has no plans to move to Delhi. He is doing a good job in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Republican Party of India (A) president also defended the passage of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, saying that the national song, Vande Mataram, had served as an awakening force, a unifying rallying cry and a powerful symbol of resistance during India’s freedom movement.