Cable operators can share infra with Net providers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

The government has notified amendments to the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, which enable sharing of infrastructure by cable operators with broadband service providers to promote Internet penetration to the last mile.

The amendments grant registration for multi-system operators (MSO) for a 10-year period and make the process online through the Broadcast Seva Portal.

The amended rules for MSO registration enable the sharing of infrastructure between TV cable operators and broadband service providers.

A statement of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the inclusion of a provision on infrastructure sharing would provide the twin benefits of enhanced Internet penetration and efficient utilisation of resources.

It would also reduce the need for additional infrastructure for broadband services, the statement said.