Calcutta HC directs SSC to file affidavit over Right of Persons with Disabilities Act in recruitment

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and the state government to file affidavits in response to a petition claiming that the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act was not followed in the SLST 2025 for school job recruitments.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s lawyer claimed that 100 vacancies in the persons with disabilities category could not be filled due to non-availability of candidates.

Advertisement

The petitioner prayed for restraining the commission from providing any appointment in the said vacancies by changing their nature.

Advertisement

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the SSC and the state government to file their respective affidavits in opposition to the petitioner’s contentions within four weeks and reply to those by the petitioner within a fortnight thereafter.

The court directed that the steps taken by the commission in respect of the 100 unfilled vacancies will abide by the result of the petition.

Advertisement

The matter will be taken up for hearing again after the filing of affidavits by the parties, the court directed.

The petition was filed questioning the provisions of reservation in the second School Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025, which was conducted eld by the SSC to recruit assistant teachers in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

According to the petitioner, the law laid down in the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the corresponding rules have not been followed in the recruitment process.

The SSC submitted that the reservation has been made strictly in accordance with the law and the rules.

The SSC and the West Bengal government, which also opposed the prayer, sought time to file affidavits in opposition to the contentions of the petitioner.