DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Calcutta HC directs SSC to file affidavit over Right of Persons with Disabilities Act in recruitment

Calcutta HC directs SSC to file affidavit over Right of Persons with Disabilities Act in recruitment

Court asks Bengal government, SSC to justify handling of 100 unfilled PwD vacancies in school teacher hiring

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:31 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. File.
Advertisement

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and the state government to file affidavits in response to a petition claiming that the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act was not followed in the SLST 2025 for school job recruitments.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s lawyer claimed that 100 vacancies in the persons with disabilities category could not be filled due to non-availability of candidates.

Advertisement

The petitioner prayed for restraining the commission from providing any appointment in the said vacancies by changing their nature.

Advertisement

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the SSC and the state government to file their respective affidavits in opposition to the petitioner’s contentions within four weeks and reply to those by the petitioner within a fortnight thereafter.

The court directed that the steps taken by the commission in respect of the 100 unfilled vacancies will abide by the result of the petition.

Advertisement

The matter will be taken up for hearing again after the filing of affidavits by the parties, the court directed.

The petition was filed questioning the provisions of reservation in the second School Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025, which was conducted eld by the SSC to recruit assistant teachers in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

According to the petitioner, the law laid down in the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the corresponding rules have not been followed in the recruitment process.

The SSC submitted that the reservation has been made strictly in accordance with the law and the rules.

The SSC and the West Bengal government, which also opposed the prayer, sought time to file affidavits in opposition to the contentions of the petitioner.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts