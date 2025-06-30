DT
Home / India / Calcutta HC grants permission to advocates to file PILs over law student's 'gangrape'

Calcutta HC grants permission to advocates to file PILs over law student's 'gangrape'

Matters likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court said
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 03:16 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing attention of a Division Bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student.

The Bench granted permission to the lawyers to file the petitions.

The matters are likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court said.

The survivor has alleged that she was gangraped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Based on the alleged gangrape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

Kolkata Police formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.

