Calcutta High Court order on adolescent girls: SC criticises judgement, says judges not expected to preach

New Delhi, December 8
The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised a Calcutta High Court judgment which advised young girls to "control sexual urges", saying the observations are highly objectionable and unwarranted.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution.
"Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach," the bench said while issuing notice to the West Bengal government and other parties in the case.
The top court appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan as amicus curiae to assist the court and advocate Liz Mathew to assist the amicus.
The apex court took note of the October 18, 2023, judgement of the Calcutta High Court, which observed that adolescent girls should control sexual urges and not give into two minutes of pleasure.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on ethics panel report recommending Mahua Moitra’s expulsion
The report was tabled in the House around noon
Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA
The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...
Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report
The Medical College police include the shocking details in t...