DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Calling someone ‘miyan-tiyan’, ‘Pakistani’ not offence: SC

Calling someone ‘miyan-tiyan’, ‘Pakistani’ not offence: SC

A Supreme Court bench made the observation while closing a case against accused, Hari Nandan Singh, of calling a government servant ‘Pakistani’
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A lawyer looks into his mobile phone in front of Supreme Court in New Delhi. Reuters File Photo
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has held using terms such as “miyan-tiyan” and “Pakistani” was not an offence of hurting religious sentiments though made in poor taste.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma therefore discharged a man in a criminal case filed by an Urdu translator and acting clerk under the Right to Information (RTI) in the sub-divisional office, Chas in Jharkhand.

The February 11 court order said, “The appellant is accused of hurting the religious feelings of the informant by calling him ‘miyan-tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’. Undoubtedly, the statements made are in poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant. Hence, we are of the opinion that the appellant shall also be discharged under Section 298 IPC.” Section 298 of the IPC deals with words or gestures made with a deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.

Advertisement

It came on record that accused, Hari Nandan Singh, sought information under the RTI Act from the additional collector-cum-first appellate authority, Bokaro, and the information was dispatched to him.

However, he filed an appeal before the appellate authority, allegedly after manipulating the documents sent to him by the office through registered post and making false allegations of manipulation in the documents.

Advertisement

The appellate authority directed the translator to personally serve the information to the appellant.

On November 18, 2020, the informant, accompanied by the messenger of the sub-divisional office, Chas, went to the accused’s home to hand over the information.

The accused initially refused to accept the documents but upon insistence by the informant, accepted them.

It was alleged that he abused the informant while referring to his faith and used criminal force against him.

This matter prompted the translator to file an FIR against the accused.

Following an investigation, the trial court ordered framing of charges against the accused under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force on a public servant) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC.

The Jharkhand High Court dismissed the accused’s plea for quashing the proceedings.

While hearing the man’s plea against the high court order, the bench discharged him of the offence of intentional insult, observing “no act on his part that could have provoked a breach of peace” apart from Section 353.

“We set aside the order of the high court which has sustained the order of the trial court and consequently allow the application filed by the appellant and discharge the appellant from all the three offences alleged against him,” it added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper