Calling wife ‘stupid’ and ‘useless’ not cruelty: Supreme Court quashes dowry death case

Calling a woman “stupid” and “useless” cannot qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation, the Supreme Court has said while quashing a dowry death case against a man whose wife died by suicide in Toronto, Canada, in 2023.

“A temperamental issue of a spouse cannot be equated with the offence of criminal intimidation or grievous hurt so as to make him criminally liable for the suicide of his wife, as the same would tantamount to an abuse of the process of law, particularly when material in support of the same is conspicuous by its absence,” a Bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manmohan said on Monday.

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Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Nagarathna said, “The allegation that the appellant used to call the deceased ‘stupid’ and ‘useless,’ even if accepted prima facie, cannot, to any extent, qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation. At best, it reflects on the temperament of the husband, but it cannot be given a criminal colour so grave as to become the reason for the suicide of his wife.”

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The couple got married on January 3, 2021, and moved to Toronto in February 2022. On June 11, 2023, the wife died after jumping from the 22nd floor of their residential apartment building.

A handwritten suicide note recovered from the apartment stated that she felt she had failed in life because she had been unable to find a job for over a year.

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Her father lodged an FIR at Satara, Aurangabad, in Maharashtra, on June 30, 2023, under Sections 304B (dowry death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 504 (intentional insult), read with Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

However, holding that no nexus had been established between the allegations levelled against the appellant husband and his family and the death of the deceased, the top court said, “To attract the rigours of Section 304B of the IPC, the prosecution has to prove that soon before her death, the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment by her husband or any relative of her husband for, or in connection with, any demand for dowry.”

It further said, “...the prosecution has failed to produce before this Court any cogent evidence or material that may substantiate its claim that the appellant made illegal demands for dowry and that the said demand had a reasonable nexus to the suicide committed by the deceased wife. In the absence of any evidence to support the allegation of a demand for dowry, the offence under Section 304B cannot be attracted.”

The court set aside the High Court's January 8, 2025, order and quashed the FIR against the husband and his family members.

Merely stating that the accused indulged in verbal and physical cruelty is insufficient, by itself, to raise a prima facie presumption that such acts and omissions could form the basis for setting the criminal machinery in motion, it said.

“In cases involving allegations of cruelty and harassment, there would normally be specific offending acts, which the complainant would be required to spell out in specific terms against the perpetrators in order to implicate them in the criminal proceedings sought to be initiated.

“Mere general allegations of harassment, without specifics against such persons, would not suffice to continue criminal proceedings. This holds true even when the prosecution seeks to establish a reasonable nexus between the commission of suicide and the alleged harassment, cruelty, and criminal intimidation,” the Bench said.

Courts have to be extremely careful and cautious while dealing with such complaints and must adopt a pragmatic approach by taking into consideration the realities of matrimonial disputes, the Bench said.