Can gender-neutral term replace ‘ex-serviceman’, Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Centre

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 24

In a development of much significance to all women personnel of the armed forces, a petition has been raised before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to replace the term “ex-serviceman” with a gender-neutral and gender-inclusive alternative.

Breaking stereotypes Petition filed by Capt Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retd), one of the earliest women Army officers

Says this not only results in mis-gendering but also sounds outdated and promotes gender stereotypes

Suggests ‘ex-serviceman’ be replaced by gender-neutral terms such as ‘ex-service members’ or ‘ex-service personnel’

Taking up the petition filed by Captain Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retired), one of the earliest women officers of the Indian Army, a Division Bench comprising Justice Ritu Bahri, the Acting Chief Justice, and Justice Nidhi Gupta has sought comments from the Central Government.

The petitioner has sought directions that the term “ex-serviceman” should be replaced by gender-neutral and gender-inclusive terms such as “ex-service members” or “ex-service personnel”. She pointed out that while women were always part of the Army as nurses and doctors, they had also been serving in other services since the 1990s and were now even holding command appointments after judgments to this effect by high courts and the SC.

“Yet former women officers continue to be referred as “ex-serviceman” and “ex-servicemen” in government policies and schemes…. This not only results in mis-gendering but also sounds outdated and promotes gender stereotypes,” the petitioner averred.

While much progress had been made in opening up military roles for women, the continued use of gendered language remained a significant, yet easy to remove stumbling block to a more inclusive environment in the defence services, she said. The petitioner submitted that she “obviously is not a man, and is a woman, hence there should be no occasion to call her or any other woman officer an ex-serviceman”.

She also submitted that gender equality is not just about employing more women but understanding how gender operates at various levels, including using gender-inclusive language.