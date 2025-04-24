Can reveal vital info: NIA on Rana’s plea to speak with family

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana who had sought permission to communicate telephonically with his family.

The application, moved before the Patiala House Court, drew strong arguments from both sides. Rana’s counsel Piyush Sachdeva contended that as a foreign national currently held in custody, Tahawwur retains the fundamental right to contact his family, who remain deeply distressed over his welfare and the conditions of his confinement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), however, opposed the request, citing ongoing investigative imperatives. The agency expressed apprehensions that any unsupervised communication could “compromise the integrity” of the probe, particularly if Rana were to disclose sensitive or classified information. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh, who presided over the matter, is expected to pronounce the order on Thursday. Earlier this week, the same court had issued notice to the NIA on Rana’s application, demanding a formal response to the request for telephonic access.

Advertisement

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national who was extradited from the US and arrived in Delhi on April 10, is accused of facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting David Coleman Headley, a convicted conspirator, in conducting reconnaissance missions in Mumbai.

Immediately after extradition, Rana was produced before a special NIA Court where the agency had initially sought 20 days of custody, but the court sanctioned 18 days weighing Rana’s legal and medical entitlements alongside the NIA’s claims.

Advertisement

As per NIA, David Coleman Headley had shared details of the entire plan of 26/11 terror attack with Rana before coming to India.