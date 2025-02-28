Can show PM Modi’s degree to court: DU
Delhi University (DU) has informed the Delhi High Court that it is willing to show to court its records on PM Narendra Modi’s degree but not disclose it to strangers under RTI. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta made the submission following which the court reserved verdict on the matter.
