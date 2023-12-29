Canada ‘close to arresting 2’ for Nijjar’s murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Canadian security agencies are closely monitoring two persons believed to be behind the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and they are expected to be arrested in the coming weeks, reported Canadian media.

Three sources have allegedly disclosed that the individuals suspected of being the assailants did not exit Canada following Nijjar’s murder in Surrey, British Columbia. Instead, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been monitoring them for several months and are poised to pull them in for questioning, reported a newspaper. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

The newspaper did not disclose the identities of the two individuals by pointing out their involvement as well as that of the Indian Government would be disclosed only after the police file charges in court. Currently, there has been no official comment or response from the RCMP regarding enquiries from the newspaper about the ongoing investigation and the possibility of imminent charges, it said. Ties between India and Canada have nosedived after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s alleged Indian complicity in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist. India has rejected the accusations as “absurd and motivated”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada