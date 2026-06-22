Canada 'not' shutting its door to Indian students, says High Commissioner Chris Cooter

Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter has sought to reassure Indian students about Canada’s visa and immigration policies, saying there is a misperception that Canada is shutting its doors.

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He explained that while a cap was imposed a couple of years ago due to housing shortages and the presence of fly‑by‑night colleges, those issues have now been addressed.

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“We now have 400,000 students in Canada. Students and parents are very welcome, so please do consider Canada,” he said.

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Cooter acknowledged that visa delays have been a concern but added that following the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit to India two and a half months ago, efforts are under way to improve the process and make the experience smoother.

At the same time, Canada has recently deported several Indian-origin men, including Punjabis, linked to criminal networks, and many students have returned home due to financial strain and immigration challenges.

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Despite these developments, the High Commissioner emphasised that Canada remains open and welcoming to genuine students and is actively working to streamline visa approvals and improve the overall student experience.

His reaction came following reports that nearly 9,000 Punjabi international students and asylum claimants are among 30,000 migrants in Canada who have received notices in April, putting them at deportation risks, following the enactment of the new immigration law, Bill C-12.