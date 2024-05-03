Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

New Delhi, May 3
The Canadian Police on Friday made arrests in the killing of British Columbia-based Khaistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian media reported on Friday.
Nijjar, 45, was shot dead after evening prayers at a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023, with Canadia claiming it has intelligence linking India to Nijjar’s killing, a charge India has consistently denied.
CBC News reported that the Canadian police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad in connection with the Nijjar case.
“Members of the hit squad are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed,” CBC News said quoting sources.
The Canadian media said the men were arrested on Friday during police operations in two provinces.
The Canadian media quoted sources as saying that investigators had identified the alleged hit squad members in Canada some months ago and had been keeping them under surveillance.
CBC News said the police were expected to announce the arrests and share details of the probe sometime later on Friday.
