Canadian watchdog warns Air India on alcohol rules

Canadian watchdog warns Air India on alcohol rules

PTI
Vancouver, Updated At : 07:12 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Canada’s transportation watchdog has warned Air India that it could face the loss of its flight authorisations if it fails to comply with regulations on alcohol consumption by crew members, after one of its pilots was found unfit for duty at Vancouver International Airport.

Transport Canada said on Friday that the incident occurred on December 23 and that it had formally engaged with both Air India and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure appropriate follow-up action.

While the DGCA holds primary responsibility for regulatory oversight of the airline, Transport Canada emphasised that it remains committed to taking immediate action if any safety risks are identified. The warning comes after an Air India pilot was arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week while preparing to operate a scheduled flight. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the arrest followed a “report of concern” involving an airline crew member. An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

An airport spokeswoman said the flight was delayed for several hours.

