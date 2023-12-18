Cancer cases to rise 7% by ’25: Health Ministry

New Delhi December 17
The incidence of cancer cases is projected to increase from 14.61 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025 (7 per cent), the Union Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha on December 15.
In 2018, the number of cancer cases was 13,25,232. It rose in 2019 and touched 13,58,415. While in 2020, 13,92,179 cancer cases were registered, in 2021, 14,26,447 cases were there.
In 2022, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 2,10,958 followed by Maharashtra at 1,21,717 cases. Punjab registered 40,435 cancer cases, Chandigarh (1,088), Ladakh (302), Jammu and Kashmir (13,395), Uttarakhand (12,065) and Haryana (30,851).
