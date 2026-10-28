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Home / India / Cancer drug prices slashed by up to 90%; new rates effective from November 9

Cancer drug prices slashed by up to 90%; new rates effective from November 9

The price revisions follow the NPPA’s October 17 decision to rationalise trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs to curb excessive mark-ups and make cancer treatment more affordable

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The 137 drugs covered under the trade margin rationalisation exercise include immunotherapy medicines used to treat more than 20 types of cancer. Representative image.
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Prices of 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines have been revised, with cuts exceeding 90 per cent in some cases, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced on Wednesday. The revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) will come into effect from November 9.

The price revisions follow the NPPA’s October 17 decision to rationalise trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs to curb excessive mark-ups and make cancer treatment more affordable.

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Among the medicines witnessing steep price cuts, RPG Life Sciences’ Anarzole (anastrozole) tablets, used in breast cancer treatment, will now cost Rs 73 for a pack of 10 tablets, down from Rs 695.76. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Azacytin (azacitidine) injection has been repriced at Rs 1,495.04 against the earlier Rs 6,337.

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Abbott Healthcare’s Bevacizab injection will cost Rs 5,930.13 for a 4 ml vial, compared with Rs 21,767.70 earlier. RPG Life Sciences’ Debrumab (denosumab) injection has been reduced from Rs 22,031.25 to Rs 5,941 for a 1 ml pre-filled syringe.

The revised price of RPG Life Sciences’ Enuta (enzalutamide) capsules is Rs 2,232 for a pack of 28, against Rs 6,578.20 earlier. Natco Pharma’s Dasanat 20 (dasatinib) tablets will cost Rs 1,085.93 for 60 tablets, down from Rs 2,812.50. Neon Laboratories’ Erlib (erlotinib) tablets have been repriced at Rs 2,008 for a bottle of 30, against Rs 4,637.45.

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The NPPA said the revised list incorporates information submitted by manufacturers up to October 27 and will be updated as companies submit revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

The 137 drugs covered under the trade margin rationalisation exercise include immunotherapy medicines used to treat more than 20 types of cancer, denosumab for breast and prostate cancer patients, pegfilgrastim to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients, and bevacizumab, used in the treatment of colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.

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