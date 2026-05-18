Cancer patient found dead with throat slit in Lucknow hospital; blade lay alongside

A patient admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, was found dead on Monday, lying in his hospital bed in a pool of blood and with his throat slit, police said.

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A blade was found lying next to the deceased, they added.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters the deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ali (61), a resident of Basti district, who was suffering from liver cancer.

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Ali had been admitted in SCPGI hospital for the past month. The DCP mentioned that the patient had been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for around eight to nine months.

He also said the patient was facing financial distress.

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The DCP said information was received regarding a death at SGPGI, where the patient was found with a slit throat.

He said during preliminary questioning, it was found that between 4.00 am and 4.30 am, an attendant of a patient admitted on the adjacent bed noticed blood oozing from Mushtaq’s throat. Subsequently, the staff and police were informed.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are investigating all aspects of the case.